What Is the Migratory Bird Treaty Act?

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, or MBTA, is a U.S. law protecting a wide variety of native birds from human activities. Passed in 1918, the MBTA is one of the first U.S. laws to protect wildlife. Since then, various interpretations of the MBTA have periodically expanded and reduced both the number of birds protected under the law and the significance of the law's protections. Most recently, the MBTA's breadth of protections was reduced to only include the intentional harm of birds—people who unintentionally hurt or kill birds protected under the MBTA are no longer subject to consequences under the Act.