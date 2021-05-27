Cancel
Sonic Colors Ultimate Announced; Launches September 7 for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The game’s official website lists Steam as a platform. This is now reflected in the article below. Sega have announced Sonic Colors Ultimate during the Sonic Central livestream, and as part of the series’ 30th anniversary. The original Sonic Colors launched in 2010 for Wii and Nintendo 3DS. Sonic...

