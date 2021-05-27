Cancel
Sports

Chaos of a short sports season

By Bill Stevenson
wcgazette.com
 13 days ago

Sports are important for more than entertainment. For our young student-athletes, it helps them be healthy, learn the importance of teamwork, how hard work can pay off with success, and how to cope when it doesn’t. In a normal year, the work it takes to organize and coordinate high school...

#Sports Season#Team Sports#Sport Games#Sports Entertainment#Covid#Basketball Players#Back To Back Games#Spring#Success#Heck#Normal#Teamwork#Buses#In Person Learning
