Splash Kingdom, splash pads opening for summer season this weekend

Granted, the past few weeks have been pretty damp already, but the summer heat and dry spell are approaching fast and Greenville has two ways in store to keep wet and cool this season.

* The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will begin its sixth season Saturday. The aviation-themed waterpark inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road opened for its first season in June 2016. Additional information is available at www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com

• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department plans on opening the splash pad in the Ja-Lu Municipal Park for its fifth season Saturday.

The splash pad in Graham Park will also be activated for the summer Saturday.

The Greenville City Council voted in 2016 to replace the former Ja-Lu Municipal Pool as the first step in a master plan for the park. The splash pad covers about 1,400 square feet and includes multiple features, shooting and spraying water from both above and below ground. The above ground water features are designed to be interchangeable.

The project was completed in June 2017. A portion of the $2.5 million received from the sale of the Paul Mathews Exchange Building was used to pay for the project.

The Graham Park splash pad was added as part of the complete renovation of the park in 2012.