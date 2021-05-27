Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Splash Kingdom, splash pads opening for summer season this weekend

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vi5j5_0aDYbyY500

Granted, the past few weeks have been pretty damp already, but the summer heat and dry spell are approaching fast and Greenville has two ways in store to keep wet and cool this season.

* The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will begin its sixth season Saturday. The aviation-themed waterpark inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road opened for its first season in June 2016. Additional information is available at www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com

• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department plans on opening the splash pad in the Ja-Lu Municipal Park for its fifth season Saturday.

The splash pad in Graham Park will also be activated for the summer Saturday.

The Greenville City Council voted in 2016 to replace the former Ja-Lu Municipal Pool as the first step in a master plan for the park. The splash pad covers about 1,400 square feet and includes multiple features, shooting and spraying water from both above and below ground. The above ground water features are designed to be interchangeable.

The project was completed in June 2017. A portion of the $2.5 million received from the sale of the Paul Mathews Exchange Building was used to pay for the project.

The Graham Park splash pad was added as part of the complete renovation of the park in 2012.

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
90
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Greenville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Pad#Summer Heat#Parks And Recreation#For The Summer#Cool Water#Cool Features#Square Feet#Ja Lu Municipal Pool#Ground Water Features#Dry Spell#Store#Graham Park#Multiple Features#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Greenville, TXgreenville.tx.us

Greenville Art Car Show Returns to Downtown Greenville May 29

The Greenville Art Car Show returns on Saturday, May 29th at 12 pm. Held in Downtown Greenville, the event is free and open to everyone. Not sure what an "Art Car" is? Well here's the definition: An art car is a vehicle that has had its appearance modified as an act of personal artistic expression. Art cars are often driven and owned by their creators, who are sometimes referred to as "Cartists." Most car artists are ordinary people with no artistic training. Artists are largely self-taught and self-funded, though some mainstream trained artists have also worked in the art car medium. Most agree that creating and driving a mobile work of art daily is its own reward. You have to come check this out! Keep up with this event through the Facebook events page.
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Chocolate paradise for downtown Greenville

Ever since he took his first class on how to make chocolate Tom Campbell has been hooked by the craft, science and artistry of making something sweet. Now, Campbell and his partner, Michael Cheesebrough, are embarking on another aspect of the chocolate business — running a store. Located on the first floor in Greenville’s Uptown Forum, Cheesebrough and Campbell Chocolates is the latest downtown venture and the owners are hoping the sweetness will bring people from all over Hunt County.
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Birthday party planned Saturday for the late Dennis Strickland

Uptown Forum intends Saturday to celebrate the life of the late Dennis Strickland, with a birthday party feasting displays of visual and performing arts. The shopping center at 2610 Lee Street in Greenville will host the event between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is scheduled to include performances from Laura Irrgang. Amy Smith and the cast of Newsies, Janis Diane, Jon McDaniel, Margaret Smith and the Vaughn Dance Performing Arts! Artists in action!