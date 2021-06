Because of questions of coronavirus metrics, and the uncertainty of Whitman County’s phase in Governor Jay Inslee’s reopening plan during early May, it was decided earlier this spring to hold the 91st annual Washington FFA convention on-line. However, according to new Washington FFA Executive Director Jason Bullock, the virtual convention will look very different than last year’s event. He noted state officers, FFA staff and volunteers have worked very hard to pay homage to what a traditional convention looks like.