This is someone who has been Golden State's most consistent player this season not named Curry or Draymond Green. With just two regular-season games left, the Warriors view Wiggins — yes, the same Wiggins who was once scapegoated for the Timberwolves' many issues — as a big reason they could be a daunting matchup in the playoffs. As he illustrated Tuesday, Wiggins is more than capable of being a go-to option when Curry is struggling with double-teams.