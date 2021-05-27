Cancel
Health

L&I: Forces businesses to verify vaccination

By Roger Harnack
wcgazette.com
 13 days ago

OLYMPIA — The state Department of Labor and Industries is requiring business owners to verify employees have been vaccinated. Under the new May 21 mandate, the agency is requiring employers to create a “log of workers who have verified they’ve been vaccinated and the date of verification.”. “I believe they...

www.wcgazette.com
Jay Inslee
