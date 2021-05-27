Cancel
Premier League

Leeds given green light to sign versatile attacker on one condition

By Samuel Bannister
TEAMtalk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United have been boosted in their pursuit of Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha, although the asking price remains an obstacle, according to reports. After an impressive ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight, Leeds are looking to consolidate in the Premier League next season. It will be an important summer as they tweak their squad to keep the momentum going in 2021-22. And it seems Cunha is one of their top targets.

Marcelo Bielsa
Andrea Radrizzani
Matheus Cunha
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Hertha Berlin star Matheus Cunha emerging as top target for Leeds

Hertha Berlin star Matheus Cunha is emerging as a top target for Leeds United. BILD says Leeds' interest in Cunha is 'becoming more concrete'. The German outlet say that Marcelo Bielsa 's side wanted a deal to be completed in the January transfer window, but could now return for him in the summer.
