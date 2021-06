Tottenham coaches are reportedly convinced that a Mauricio Pochettino signing will make a big impact when he returns to the club this summer. Ryan Sessegnon has spent this season on loan at German club Hoffenheim, having struggled to make an impact at Spurs following his £25million switch from Fulham in August 2019. However, a report on Football Insider states that Tottenham staff are confident a more rounded player will be available to whoever the new manager is this summer.