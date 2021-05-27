12 Safety Tips for Memorial Day Grilling

Memorial Day weekend is coming in hot this year, and we think it’s the perfect time to show off some Latin flavors. Grilling is a way of life in many Latin American countries and so many of our dishes either originated on the grill or are easily adapted to be made on the grill. Memorial Day is of course observed in honor of all of the U.S. military members who’ve lost their lives in service to this country, and with Latinos being the fastest growing population within the military, the sacrifices of our people weigh heavy. Memorial Day Weekend of course, is also the unofficial kick off to summer and we can’t think of a more fitting way to honor the sacrifices of Latinos in the military than to showcase our heritage during the festivities. It’s a grilling holiday through and through and the vibrant, herbaceous and tropical flavors that are often used in our cooking can be exactly the thing to take your Memorial Day cookout over the top.