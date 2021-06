Have you ever wanted to have your very own Shadow Game straight out of Yu-Gi-Oh!? I don’t mean those ones from the dub either. I’m talking the ones where if you lose a children’s card game you just straight up die. No? Just me? Well the creators of Pony Island and The Hex must be with me based on the Inscryption trailer from the Devolver Digital showcase today. Which is a unique combination of card game and horror as some truly weird stuff goes on around the normal card game stuff.