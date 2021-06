It’s been over 13 months since the Milwaukee Repertory Theater hosted a live performance and there might not be a better way to kick off the return than with First Lady of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald. Roston may be familiar to many, having previously performed at The Rep in The Color Purple and as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, for which she was honored with Chicago’s Jeff Award, a Black Theater Alliance Award, and a Black Excellence Award. This time Roston takes the stage to pay homage to the life and musical legacy of Ella Fitzgerald with an immersive and engaging 85-minute performance.