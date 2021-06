(CNN) — As Donald Trump seeks to remain a kingmaker in Republican politics, the former President teased an upcoming endorsement in an important statewide race in Texas. In a new statement to CNN on Tuesday, Trump said he will soon be endorsing for Texas attorney general ahead of next year's GOP primary. The race will likely be between the incumbent, Ken Paxton, and current state land commissioner George P. Bush, who is expected to announce his challenge to Paxton as early as next week.