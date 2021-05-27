Higher CD8 T cells may influence COVID-19 recovery in blood cancer patients

Cancel
Antibodies aren't the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19 -; T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.

