Is a single Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose sufficient for individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infections?

By Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta, Ph.D.
News-Medical.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists from Spain has recently evaluated the immune responses induced by mRNA-based Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine in healthcare workers with or without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study findings reveal that immune memory developed in response to previous...

www.news-medical.net
