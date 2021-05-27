Cancel
This Pink Plant Is So Sought After, Its Cuttings Sell for $100

By Inigo Del Castillo
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, it’s not only humans and pets that can attract a cult following on Instagram; plants can attract such a fanbase too. The pink princess philodendron, for instance, is so sought-after, its cuttings sell for over $100. What is it exactly and why is it so expensive? Well, pink princess...

