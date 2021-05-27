Cancel
Burlington, VT

Burlington School District releases equity, inclusion report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington School District released its annual report that measures equitable outcomes for students. The Equity and Inclusion Data Report looks at whether there are disparities between student academic achievement and participation based on race, gender and socio-economic issues. The data shows that African American students, which make up 15% of the student population, are suspended at a higher rate, mychamplainvalley.com reported.

