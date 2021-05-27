Spiral Filmmakers Don't Think There's "Any Plans of Stopping" the Franchise
At the height of its popularity, the Saw franchise was delivering audiences a new sequel every single year, and while recent years has seen the output of the franchise slow significantly, Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman and co-writer Josh Stolberg recently admitted that they don't see the series ending entirely in the near future, with its future largely being dependant on fan support. With Spiral only having hit theaters earlier this month, it's unknown what the immediate plans for the franchise might be, with the pair also noting that the goal of the series is quality over quantity. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.comicbook.com