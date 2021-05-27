Spiral Filmmakers Don't Think There's "Any Plans of Stopping" the Franchise

If you like the Saw movies, you probably checked out the new Spiral movie by now. I was able to see it recently and I walked out of the theater kind of disappointed. I mean, it was okay and I dug the suspense and the scenes that were all about the Saw-like traps, but I just felt underwhelmed. If I had to sum up my main criticism of the movie, it would be this: it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before. And if you’re already familiar with the Saw movies, you already know what’s coming. Well, except for the fact that there is no Jigsaw. So who’s the new killer carrying on the work of the famous Jigsaw? I don’t want to spoil the ending, but I will give you my overall thoughts on the movie. And in the end, you might not want to even see the movie.