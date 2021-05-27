Visit M. Night Shyamalan's Creepy Magic Beach in the New Trailer for 'Old'
Ah, yes, summer, when people will be heading out to spend lovely days on the beach. Just make sure you don't end up on the sandy oasis from M. Night Shyamalan's latest film with its wonderfully basic title, Old. As evidenced in the latest trailer for the creepfest, that secluded hideaway is cursed and everyone who visits ages very fast. Like, very fast. Like, at one moment a girl is a 6-year-old and the other she's a young woman who is pregnant and giving birth.