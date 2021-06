Welcome to One Shining Moment, where we take a look at the best moment for the New England Revolution in their most recent game and give the readers a breakdown. So what was the One Shining Moment for the Revs in their latest 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati? Obviously the goal that Adam Buksa was a highlight and Tajon Buchanan almost broke the net with a strike, but let’s look at the area of the game that doesn’t get enough love... defense.