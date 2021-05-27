Cancel
Video Games

Nintendo Is Releasing A Super Nintendo Switch, And Soon

Gaming console manufacturers, most notably Sony and Microsoft, are known for releasing upgraded versions of their current-gen consoles as means to extend their sales cycles. These extensions are usually done through hardware and software changes that allow increased visual fidelity and better overall speed and performance of the console, extending its use for years to come. Japanese-based Nintendo just announced their plans to release an upgraded version of their Nintendo Switch console, and soon.

