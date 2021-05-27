newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Trudeau apologizes for internment of Italian Canadians in WWII

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ri5rn_0aDYaTH300
© Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday issued a formal apology for the internment of more than 600 Italian Canadians during World War II amid fears of ties to fascist groups.

In remarks before the House of Commons, Trudeau admitted that the government caused “pain and hardship,” for “those who were interned, their families, and the Italian Canadian community,” according to a press release from his office.

“Canadians of Italian heritage have helped shape Canada, and they continue to be an invaluable part of the diversity that makes us strong,” he said. “Today, as we acknowledge and address historical wrongs against the Italian Canadian community, we also show our respect for their great contributions to our country.”

“To the men and women who were taken to prisoner of war camps or jail without charge, people who are no longer with us to hear this apology, to the tens of thousands of innocent Italian Canadians who were labeled enemy alien, to the children and grandchildren who have carried a past generation’s shame and hurt and to their community. … We are sorry,” he added, according to The Washington Post.

In a statement earlier this month announcing his intent to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons, Trudeau argued that “for far too long, the Italian Canadian community has carried the weight of the unjust policy of internment during the Second World War.”

“We cannot undo our past failures, but through this apology we hope to help bring closure to those who were harmed, and ensure the lessons we learned are never forgotten,” he added.

In 1940, then-Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King ordered hundreds of Italians to be placed in internment camps under the War Measures Act and the Defence of Canada Regulations, a set of emergency war-era measures, once Italy joined World War II as an ally to Nazi Germany.

According to Thursday’s press release, roughly 31,000 Italian Canadians were declared “enemy aliens,” and were forced to report to local officials each month.

The Post noted that Canada, like the United States, also interned people of Japanese and German descent during the war, with the Canadian government forcing some 22,000 Japanese Canadians to internment camps and prairie sugar beet farms.

The government also confiscated Japanese Canadians’ property and sold or auctioned it off at low prices, according to the Post.

Then-Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney formally apologized for the internment of Japanese Canadians in 1988, offering $250 million to survivors in compensation.

While Canadian officials have previously offered apologies for the internment of Italian Canadians, including Mulroney’s 1990 statement at a meeting of the National Congress of Italian Canadians, some descendants of those interned had for years demanded that a more formal apology be delivered in Parliament.

The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mulroney
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Wwii#Parliament#Italy#The House Of Commons#The Washington Post#Italians#Japanese Canadians#National Congress#Internment Camps#Canadian Officials#Nazi Germany#War Camps#Fascist Groups#Prisoner#Italian Heritage#Country#Historical Wrongs#Enemy Aliens#Shape Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
U.S. Politicsajot.com

Trudeau Government begins work on reopening U.S.-Canada border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal discussions about reopening the border with the U.S., even as Canada remains well behind its neighbor in vaccinations. Senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Trudeau and Ford continue war of words over COVID

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is escalating his battle with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the border, demanding that more be done to stop variants coming in and complaining that his government’s previous requests haven’t been acted on. Trudeau, meanwhile, accused Ford of playing political games instead of working together to...
Politicsnationalnewswatch.com

Quebec premier argues province has power to amend constitution in letter to Trudeau

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoting his proposed reform to the province's language law, which includes a potential change to the Canadian constitution. The letter, published on Legault's Facebook page Saturday, outlines some of the main changes to Quebec's language...
PoliticsBBC

WE Charity: Trudeau cleared of ethics wrongdoing in political scandal

Canada's ethics watchdog has cleared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of wrongdoing in the WE Charity scandal. The charity had been tapped by his government last year to oversee a volunteer programme for students during the pandemic. Mr Trudeau later faced scrutiny when it was revealed he had personal ties to...
Politicsmeadowlakenow.com

Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally: Trudeau

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution. The province’s proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French. Trudeau told reporters today...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Canada MPs urge Trudeau to back Palestinians

Toronto [Canada], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A group of Canadian parliamentarians and senators is urging the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to employ the diplomatic tools used in pressure campaigns against Russia and China, in support of Palestinian civilians caught up in the conflict between militant groups in Gaza and Israel.
Politicsnationalnewswatch.com

On This Day in Canada’s Political History: BC MP James Sinclair, PM Justin Trudeau’s Grandfather, Makes his Maiden Address in the Commons

I know the anniversary I have chosen to celebrate today on “Art’s History” will be one Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in particular, will enjoy marking. So, it was on this date in 1940 that our PM’s grandfather, the legendary James Sinclair, delivered his maiden address in the Commons. Known as Jimmy Sinclair, the father of five daughters (including Margaret, who married then-PM Pierre Trudeau in 1971) was an impressive and successful fellow from an early age.
AdvocacySmirs Interior News

BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Canada’s ethics watchdog has found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act over failing to recuse himself from cabinet discussions to have WE Charity operate a federal student-volunteer program. In a separate report today, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill...
Immigrationstudyinternational.com

More Canadian PR spots for international graduates, minister hints

The Canadian government hinted that it may lift the cap on a recently launched Canada permanent residency programme, following careful assessment of its early results. “I’m open to discussion on whether or not to review the current caps,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino was quoted saying in the Globe and Mail. His department will first assess applications received and how the target of 90,000 admissions has been reached. “At that point, I will certainly have a much greater line of sight on whether or not there may be a need to revisit the caps,” he said.
Public HealthRefinery29

Trudeau’s “1-Dose Summer” Isn’t As Sexy As It Sounds. But It’s Still Reason To Celebrate (Safely!)

Amidst all of the news in vaccineland this week, there was a notable (if kind of confusing) bright spot. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that if we can come together to “crush COVID,” we can all reap the benefits of a “one-dose summer.” Which sounds pretty awesome (and also a bit like the long-awaited followup to last spring’s hit single “Speaking Moistly”). But what does it mean exactly Errrrrr…...ummmmmm………
Internetifex.org

Justin Trudeau: Don’t break the Internet

OpenMedia has signed onto an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that voices concerns about recently tabled policies and regulations that threaten to harm the Internet, Canada's knowledge economy, and every individual in this country. This statement was originally published on openmedia.org on 17 May 2021. OpenMedia is a...
AmericasMonster Children

Canadian Primitive

I often think of the first time I heard about—and then tasted—salted caramel ice cream. Bewildering. Two things I’d encountered and enjoyed many times in my life, dozens of times even. Salt? Yep. Had it on chips and probably some other stuff. Caramel ice cream? You better believe I’d eaten that. In a cone, AND in a bowl. But as much as those things were constants in my life, had I ever thought of them… together? You’re outta your goddamn mind! And then, one day, without warning it was everywhere. It shouldn’t have been. Yet it was. And it was amazing!  This ice cream memory has nothing to do with a film about a young surfer from the small fishing village of Tofino, on the west coast of Canada. And it has everything to do with a film about a young surfer from the small fishing village of Tofino, on the west coast of Canada. Especially one narrated by a darling French Canadian grandmother.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: German troops reach English Channel in WWII

In 526, up to 300,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Syria and Antioch. In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for blue jeans with copper rivets. In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in his single-engine monoplane, "The Spirit of St. Louis," bound for Paris. While he winged his way across the Atlantic, his mother taught her chemistry class at Cass Technical High School as usual.
PoliticsDenver Channel

Canadian politician apologizes for 'urinating on camera' during a virtual session

For the second time in as many months, a Canadian politician has issued an apology for an on-camera incident during a virtual legislative session in which he exposed himself. On Thursday evening Member of Parliament William Amos apologized for urinating without realizing he was on camera during a legislative session earlier this week.
Worldmountainviewtoday.ca

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend G7 Leaders' Summit in person: British PM

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in person next month. A readout of a phone conversation Friday between Johnson and Trudeau says the leaders look forward to seeing one another in person in Cornwall, U.K., in two weeks' time.