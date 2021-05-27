Cancel
Movies

Oscars to return to Dolby Theatre, air on March 27 next year

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
© Getty Images

The Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre next March.

Organizers for the 94th annual awards gala said Thursday that the show will air on March 27 on ABC from its historic Hollywood venue.

The ceremony was altered this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — pushed from February to April and held at multiple locations, rather than its site of the last two decades — to accommodate travel restrictions and social distancing measures.

The timing for the awards show — postponed from its original, pre-pandemic Feb. 27 airdate — was subject to change, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC.

Ratings for the 93rd annual Academy Awards — which saw "Nomadland" take home the best picture prize — took a steep tumble this year, reportedly plunging a record 58.3 percent from 2020.

News of the details for the 2022 Oscars came shortly after the long-delayed Tony Awards announced an official date for this year's ceremony. The awards, which had been postponed as Broadway was forced to shutter shows because of COVID-19, are poised to be held Sept. 26 and air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

—Updated at 12:56 p.m.

