The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet has a low price, but at the expense of the screen
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet, a new version of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet released in August 2020. It’s the latest entry in Samsung’s growing range of “FE” devices, which includes the Galaxy S20 FE and started out with the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition. FE, as is now clear, stands for Fan Edition, and indicates Samsung has made some changes to the original non-FE model.www.digitaltrends.com