Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierce County, WA

366 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 26

By Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department
The Suburban Times
 11 days ago

On May 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 3-16 is 265.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County. Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.4 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 366 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:. A man...

thesubtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Lakewood, WA
Government
Pierce County, WA
Government
Pierce County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
County
Pierce County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Pierce County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Deaths#East Pierce County#Hospitalizations#Covid 19 Disease Burden#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination Metrics#Testing#Recovery#Man#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
wtae.com

Human remains found inside burned car in East Finley Township, Washington County

EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Human remains were found inside a burned vehicle in East Finley Township, Washington County, the coroner's office said Monday. The discovery was made Sunday on Maple Road. The remains have not yet been identified, and it has not been determined how the person died. State...
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Pierce County, WAOlympian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health leads the way in high quality orthopedic care in the South Sound

Submitted by Virginia Franciscan Health. Several Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals, including St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, recently earned top accreditations and certifications for providing high quality orthopedic care to patients. “Our patients are our top priority,” said David Schultz, senior vice president of operations and service lines for Virginia...
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Pierce County Moves to Phase 3 May 18

Governor Jay Inslee announced on May 13 that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the Healthy WA: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan effective May 18 until June 30. The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination. Washington has administered over six million doses of vaccine, and 56 percent of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination.