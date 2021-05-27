Division President at Spire Credit Union (Falcon Heights, MN) Debbie Mickelson, Division President of Electrus, a Division of SPIRE Credit Union, is retiring from a 33-year credit union career. She was hired by Electrus in 1993 as VP Operations, and in 2006 named President. In 2019, Electrus members voted to partner with SPIRE. Between Debbie’s 1993 hire date, and the 2019 when Electrus and SPIRE partnered, assets grew 107%, and loans 133%. In retirement, Debbie and her husband will tackle their travel their dream list.