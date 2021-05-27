newsbreak-logo
Alicia Keys Shares The “Moments That Made Her” With “Bustle” (WATCH)

By Deirdre Dagata
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My favorite thing that people say, when they meet me, is, ‘You’re just like how I thought you’d be.’ I really, really, love that.” – Alicia Keys. I can attest to this! I met Alicia Keys with my Mom on my 13-year cancer-free anniversary after her show at the Foxwoods Grand Theater. She couldn’t have been nicer to the both of us even after meeting a bunch of other fans and posing for pics and all of this took place after she performed a whole show.

