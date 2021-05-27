Darigold, Aramark on notice | Pramila steps up for labor | Greed’s no good
COVID-19 ► LIVE from the Seattle Times — Coronavirus daily news update, May 27 — The latest count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 432,170 infections (7-day average of new infections per day: 1,027) and 5,741 deaths. Vaccination: 49.19% of Washington residents have received their first dose; 41.22% are fully vaccinated. But AP reports that federal vaccine doses (DoD and VA) are not included in Washington state’s count.www.thestand.org