People on the Move
SVP/Chief Operating, Financial and Technology Officer at Spire Credit Union (Falcon Heights, MN) Justin Burleson, SPIRE SVP/Chief Operating, Financial and Technology Officer, has been named to the Vail Place Board of Directors. Vail Place, who provides comprehensive resources for adults with mental illnesses. Named to SPIRE’s executive leadership team in January of 2020, Burleson has worked in the financial services industry since 2005 for both public and private entities. “I’m eager to volunteer and contribute my skills, serving people in need,” said Burleson.www.bizjournals.com