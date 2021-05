The Movie:Baxter is the name of the titular dog at the center of this odd French horror picture from 1989, directed by Jérôme Boivin. It's a quirky and often times darkly comedic film that presents much of what happens from the aforementioned dog's point of view, which gives it a very unique cinematic voice while Boivin's directing style brings a strong arthouse sensibility to much of what we see happen as the film's story plays out.As to what that story is all about, Florence Morel (Catherine Ferran) gives her mother, Madame Deville (Lise Delamare) a white bull-terrier named Baxter as a surprise gift one day. Florence knows that her aging mother is lonely these days and she figures that Baxter would make a great companion for her. And in a way, she's right. Madame Deville is, at first, a little frightened of the dog but Florence's instincts were correct and she...Read the entire review »