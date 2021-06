A cosmopolitan — also known as the cosmo — will forever be linked to Carrie Bradshaw of "Sex and the City." Refinery29 interviewed Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, author of the book "Sex and the City and Us," who explained, "I don't know if there's any other drink or even food that I could think of that is so closely associated with a show ... I think whatever you think of as the caricature of SATC, the Cosmo goes with it."