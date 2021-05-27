Plan on getting away for Memorial Day? Here are the best beaches in North Carolina
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and beach weather is already here as temperatures top 90 degrees across much of North Carolina. As the country's economy continues to recover, the number of Americans traveling this weekend to beaches, barbecues and getaways is expected to surge. AAA estimates that more than 37 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, up 60 percent from 2020. And 2.5 million Americans are expected to board airplanes, a figure that approaches 2019 numbers.www.bizjournals.com