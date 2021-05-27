Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Ask a Maritime Attorney: Should I buy the boat through an LLC?

By David Weil
thelog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am considering the purchase of a boat that is titled in a Delaware LLC. I have completed sea trial and survey and we are preparing to close pursuant to the provisions of the yacht purchase agreement, but the broker suggested that I consider the purchase of the LLC itself. He indicated that this would allow me to avoid payment of California sales or use tax and to continue the liability protections that are available through LLC ownership. Can you offer some guidance as to the significant issues that I should be aware of in this type of transaction?

www.thelog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Tax Assessment#Personal Property#Retail Business#Corporate Tax#Delaware Llc#Maritime Law Association#Weil Associates#Llc Ownership#Boat#Legal Liability#Corporate Securities#Business Entities#Transaction#Payment#Property Tax#Personal Liability#California Board#Seal Beach#Breach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Cars
Related
Home & GardenAllentown Morning Call

Which interior house paint should I buy?

Choosing an interior house paint seems like a fairly simple task until you walk into a paint supply or home goods store. There, you’re bombarded with the vastness of options, and color is just the beginning of your choices. The best interior paint choice also requires an understanding of function,...
Boise, IDibuyhousesboise.com

5 Reasons You Should Sell Your Mobile Home to Treasure Valley Property Solutions, LLC. in Boise

Mobile homes come in all shapes, sizes, and styles and can be a fantastic alternative to traditional housing. However, as time passes and circumstances inevitably change, you may find yourself holding a mobile home that is no longer serving your needs. Or perhaps you have not had the means to maintain the house or are no longer physically able and find repairs have gotten beyond you financially and physically. No matter why you have decided to sell, we will discuss five reasons you should sell your mobile home to Treasure Valley Property Solutions, LLC. in Boise.
Boats & WatercraftsNew York Post

Boat sales, rentals through the roof heading into the summer

Jeff Bezos isn’t the only one spending big on a new boat. Boat sales and rentals spiked in 2020 as Americans searched for pandemic-friendly summer activities, and it doesn’t look like interest has fallen off yet this year. Charity Garey, co-owner of Lakeshore Marina in Chattanooga, Tennessee, told WRCB-TV that...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) Extends Rally

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) continues to see upward momentum and is trading higher in the opening session on Wednesday. In the opening session, CTRM stock is up by 4% at $3.48. The stock has traded 2.13 million shares compared to its average volume of 86.68 million shares. The stock opened at $3.37 and moved in a range of $3.3700 – 3.5200.
Personal Financebiggerpockets.com

Hard Money vs. Private Money: Choosing the Best Creative Financing Solution for You

Join BiggerPockets (for free!) and get access to real estate investing tips, market updates, and exclusive email content. If you’re seeking creative ways to finance your next investment property, you’ve likely debated hard money vs private money. The topics of hard money and private money can be pretty convoluted. It’s even difficult to nail down the definitions.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

IRS Procurement Office to Hire 80 New Employees Nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire motivated acquisition professionals interested in providing America’s taxpayers top quality service. The agency’s Procurement office plans to fill 80 vacancies nationwide, many of which are contract specialists. The IRS Procurement office provides acquisition services for IRS business units, Treasury...
Carselectrek.co

That $1,700 Alibaba electric Jeep? Someone bought it, and here’s what showed up

If you haven’t already had the pleasure of discovering it, I write a fun column called the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week. Each week I go spelunking into the caverns of the Alibaba electric vehicle catalog and find something awesome, weird, and usually surprisingly low-cost to share with the world. I’ve wanted to purchase a lot of these myself, and I even did pull the trigger on an electric pickup truck recently. But it turns out that I’m not the only one who has been bitten by the weird Alibaba EV bug – as an Electrek reader shared with us his experience purchasing the $1,700 electric mini-Jeep I found earlier this year.
LifestylePosted by
Woman's World

Check Your Wallets! There Is a $2 Million Dime Floating Around

Prepare to regret not stopping to pick up every piece of spare change you see on the sidewalk; there’s a dime out there worth a whopping $1.9 million. Yowza! Surely you know that old, rare coins are worth a heck of a lot more than when they were minted, but there’s no denying that $2 million is quite literally a pretty hefty chunk of change.
Relationship Advicewealthmanagement.com

Tax Court Holds 'Bigamous' Estate Can Claim $79 Million Marital Deduction

In Estate of Semone Grossman, the Tax Court held that the decedent, Semone Grossman, was validly married to Ziona Grossman at the time of his death for federal estate tax purposes (for example, for purposes of qualifying property bequeathed from Semone to Ziona for the federal estate tax marital deduction under Internal Revenue Code Section 2056(a)). The Internal Revenue Service contended that Semone’s marriage to Ziona was null and void, because Semone had not validly divorced his first wife, Hilda, under New York law at the time of his marriage to Ziona. Grossman’s estate is estimated to be worth $79 million.
Marketsinvezz.com

Should I buy Kusama (KSM) in June?

Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform. It is designed to provide an interoperable and scalable framework for developers. It is built on Substrate, which is a blockchain development kit by Parity Technologies. The interesting part about Kusama KSM/USD is the fact that it was actually developed by the same team...
PoliticsDaily Star

Mountain Majesties I LLC. Arti...

Mountain Majesties I LLC. Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 05/06/2021. Office: Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, P.O. Box 701, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.
Credits & Loanswallethub.com

2021 Mariner Finance Review

Mariner Finance personal loans are best for people with bad credit. Mariner Finance has a interest rates range of 18.99% - 35.99%, which is higher-than-average but competitive among loans for people with poor credit. Mariner Finance also offers secured personal loans and allows co-signers. People with bad-to-fair credit may be able to get a rate on the low side through either of these methods.
Real Estatecarolinashomesource.com

Should I Move or Refinance?

The level of equity homeowners have is at an all-time high. According to the U.S. Census, over 38% of owner-occupied homes are owned free and clear, meaning they don’t have a mortgage. Those with a mortgage are seeing their equity skyrocket too. Every time real estate values increase, homeowners get a dollar-for-dollar gain in their home equity.
Economylasvegas-propertymanagement.com

3 Reasons Renter's Insurance Works

The average premium for renter’s insurance has fallen in recent years. In 2017 alone, it fell by 2.7%. With premiums dropping, now is a great time to consider requiring your tenants to carry a renter’s insurance policy. This can provide many benefits for both you and your tenants, making it...
Businessoffshore-energy.biz

Ocean Infinity continues acquisition spree, buys UK maritime firm

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has purchased the UK-based maritime services company, Ambrey. Range of Ambrey’s bespoke offshore services include security, crisis and risk management, intelligence, insurance, fleet operation, and vessel design and build. Ocean Infinity will utilize Ambrey’s vessel manufacturing and fleet management capabilities to mobilize its Armada fleet...
Kitts Hill, OHIronton Tribune

General warranty deed protects new property owners

Dear Lawyer Mark: We are trying to sell our house, and I have been reading through the paperwork our realtor gave us. One of the things listed in the contract is that when we agree with everything with a buyer, we have to sign a “general warranty deed.”. What does...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

What Is a Mortgage?

A mortgage is a loan used to finance the purchase of a home or other real estate. Unlike credit cards or personal loans, mortgages are secured against the property being purchased. This means that if the borrower fails to pay back the loan, the lender or financial institution may repossess the property.
Healthehdhestateplanning.com

Should You Get Medical Power of Attorney?

The pandemic has created awareness that being suddenly incapacitated by an illness or injury is no longer a hypothetical. The last year has reminded us that health is a fragile gift, regardless of age or any medical conditions, explains the article “Now Is the Time to Protect Your Health Care Decision Making Rights” from Kiplinger. Along with this awareness, comes an understanding that having control over our medical decisions is not assured, unless we have a well-considered health care decision-making plan created by an estate planning attorney, while we are well and healthy.