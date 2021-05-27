Ask a Maritime Attorney: Should I buy the boat through an LLC?

I am considering the purchase of a boat that is titled in a Delaware LLC. I have completed sea trial and survey and we are preparing to close pursuant to the provisions of the yacht purchase agreement, but the broker suggested that I consider the purchase of the LLC itself. He indicated that this would allow me to avoid payment of California sales or use tax and to continue the liability protections that are available through LLC ownership. Can you offer some guidance as to the significant issues that I should be aware of in this type of transaction?