The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by another seven days till 4 am of June 6 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. The lockdown imposed in state capital Aizawl and all district headquarters was scheduled to be lifted at 4 am on May 31. The restrictions were first clamped on May 10 and extended a couple of times.