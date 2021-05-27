Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Wastewater Collection Facility Spill Contained

Posted by 
Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas
 17 days ago

Wastewater Collection Facility Spill Contained

AMARILLO – A spill Wednesday from a wastewater collection facility west of Brickplant Road northwest of the city has been contained.

The spill originated from a force main from Lift Station No. 40, which is located northwest of the city and outside city limits. The spill was due to a force main failure. Repairs were made Wednesday evening. Lift Station No. 40 is operational.

The volume of the spill was an estimated 568,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters. The wastewater flowed into a dry creek bed. All wastewater has been contained.

Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area and crews are actively cleaning up the spill site. Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill. City of Amarillo officials are working with the nearby property owner.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

###

Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas

15
Followers
86
Post
491
Views
ABOUT

Amarillo, Texas

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Safety#Public Safety#City Limits#David Henry Amarillo Gov#Crews#Repairs#Collection#Sampling#Amarillo Officials#Contact City#Disinfectant#Bed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

Meeting Set for Road Project

AMARILLO – Want all the information on the city streets that are part of the City of Amarillo’s (COA) Milling and Overlay project as part of the Summer Street Maintenance Program?. Residents can get all the information about which arterial streets projects – and more – during a public meeting...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

Bicyclists to Enjoy New Features

AMARILLO – New bicycle lanes and safety improvements to frequently-used cycling areas in several sections of the city will soon enhance the overall experience for cyclists and pedestrians. The most notable improvement is the installation of new bike lanes on S.W. 7th Ave. and S.W. 8th Ave. that will connect...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

Rails to Trails Offers Unique Opportunity

AMARILLO – The Rails to Trails Project in Amarillo is offering an unique art opportunity for not only traditional artists, but also professionals such as metal workers, landscapers and architects. The City of Amarillo (COA) has issued Request for Qualifications (RFQ) No. 11-21 for a gabion public art installation for...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

AAMW Adjusts Admissions Policy

AMARILLO – The City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department (AAMW) is temporarily adjusting its admissions policy for the public in order to prevent the spread of parvovirus among animals at the AAMW facility. Beginning today (Thursday), members of the public wanting to adopt an animal or looking for...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

COA Coming Home Program Saves Lives

AMARILLO – To put it in simple terms, a cup of coffee helped save Roger Singletary’s life. On a fateful snowy day about two years ago, Singletary stopped by the Guyon Saunders Resource Center (GSRC) for a cup of coffee. Singletary was homeless and living in his pickup. He faced the dangers of living on the streets, including fighting off a knife-wielding man who approached his pickup one night.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

COA Recognizes Memorial Day

AMARILLO – The City of Amarillo will join the nation in recognizing and honoring the men and women of the U.S. military who protect the nation’s freedom on Memorial Day (Monday, May 31). City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library System and the city landfill and brush sites...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

Road Project Delayed to Tuesday

AMARILLO – Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the road repair project scheduled for Monday (May 17) requiring a traffic detour on Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle has been delayed to Tuesday (May 18). The project is part of the City of Amarillo’s ongoing Summer Street Maintenance Program.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

City Council receives update regarding potential broadband internet initiative

The Amarillo City Council recently heard an update on the potential of a city initiative in the works that would give all area residents basic access to broadband internet. According to previous Globe-News reports, the model city officials are exploring would have open access for Amarillo residents for essential services on the internet, including education, healthcare, social services and banking.
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Growing traffic problem

In the last few years we have an increasing traffic problem in town. Many drive-through businesses like Starbucks have customers backed up into the street. This creates a potential accident site. Any suggestions as how to address this problem?. Dick Novotny/Amarillo.
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

AISD Police Department

A new initiative from the Amarillo Independent School District aiming to help better protect its students and teachers is underway. Amarillo ISD’s Director of Safety & Emergency Preparedness says this new department within the school district would increase safety measures across all campuses. They’ve submitted an application to the Texas...
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work. Watch for left lane closures in...
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Public Meetings for week of May 17

3 p.m.; City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan St. Consider the following subdivision plat/s: P-21-37 Glendale Addition Unit No. 29 in the vicinity of Farmers Avenue and Star Lane; P-21-38 South Georgia Place Unit No. 38 in the vicinity of Georgia Street and Farmers' Avenue; P-21-40 Lee Greens Addition Unit No. 2 in the vicinity of SE 21st Avenue and Spruce Street; P-21-43 The Woodlands of Amarillo Unit No. 17 in the vicinity of Golden Chestnut Lane and Sweetly Lane; P-21-47 2T Estates Unit No. 1 in the vicinity of Dowell Road and Rockwell.
Potter County, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Asleep at the wheel?

Was the Sheriff and the County Attorney’s Office asleep at the wheel for four years? Just as the Potter County Commissioner’s Court was about to address a serious problem of lack of representation for the indigent in the county criminal justice system, these two entities wake up and oppose it. They have had months and years to be involved in this process and they “wake up” the day the Commissioner’s Court is to take action. What a shame! The county no longer has a project for which to obtain a grant from the State of Texas and they remain in an unconstitutional status. It appears Potter County will remain a “19th century” county with all the other rural counties that feverishly maintain the status quo of long ago. Was this loss a lack of leadership, fear of something new, or just plain old racism?
Amarillo, TXkissfm969.com

All Star Exteriors

GET A QUOTE FOR NEW GUTTERS, SIDING, & WINDOWS IN AMARILLO, TX. Enjoy an exterior that looks better than ever by All Star Sheet Metal & Roofing!. Your home's gutters are falling down, your office's siding is broken and your windows are shattered. Breathe new life into your exterior with roofing, siding and gutter installation services from our sister company, All Star Exteriors.