Traveling 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' mesmerizes audiences

"A revealing exhibition of triumph and tragedy." Exhibition On Screen has unveiled an official trailer for their latest art documentary offering, titled simply Sunflowers. The Exhibition On Screen series is about taking us closer into the art world and sharing new details with everyone watching these films in cinemas, without having to go a museum or gallery. This time they focus on the Sunflowers paitnings by the iconic Vincent Van Gogh. Director David Bickerstaff explains: "This cinematic journey brought the sunflowers series into sharper focus for me and revealed a new insight to the tragic circumstances that followed. […] Drama, struggle and a passion for life can be seen in every dash of paint in the Sunflower paintings. In my opinion, each one shows an honesty and a virtuosity that speaks to the enduring power of an extraordinary artist, who lived an extraordinary life." It features five of the famous Arles Sunflowers from collections in London, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Munich and Amsterdam. This looks mesmerizing and incredibly fascinating.