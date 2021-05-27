Cancel
Traveling 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' mesmerizes audiences

By Nancy Hamilton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many art lovers would like to hop a plane about now to Amsterdam or Paris to see the original works of Vincent van Gogh, an extraordinary traveling exhibit should supply some solace in the meantime. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is gallivanting across the United States, offering immersive opportunities...

Nashville, TNWHNT-TV

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A one-of-a-kind exhibit is coming to Nashville in the fall, featuring the work of Vincent Van Gogh in a unique way. Italian artist, Massimiliano Siccardi created this experience that’s not just art on walls. With each city, the producers choose an interesting building to showcase, then they...
Clarence, NYLockport Union-Sun

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Clarence

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to the Starry Night Pavilion at the Eastern Hills Mall this summer. The exhibition, created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world. The exhibition recently opened in Miami at the Ice Palace Studios.
Columbus, OHLantern

Van Gogh comes back to life in Columbus exhibitions

The work and inspirations of impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh will come to Columbus in two exhibitions this fall –– one showing life-size, digital works, and another with some of his original paintings. Beginning in October, Columbus will take part in the digital reconstruction of Van Gogh’s 19th-century art, according...
Visual ArtFirst Showing

'Sunflowers' Doc Trailer Ponders the Mystery of Van Gogh's Paintings

"A revealing exhibition of triumph and tragedy." Exhibition On Screen has unveiled an official trailer for their latest art documentary offering, titled simply Sunflowers. The Exhibition On Screen series is about taking us closer into the art world and sharing new details with everyone watching these films in cinemas, without having to go a museum or gallery. This time they focus on the Sunflowers paitnings by the iconic Vincent Van Gogh. Director David Bickerstaff explains: "This cinematic journey brought the sunflowers series into sharper focus for me and revealed a new insight to the tragic circumstances that followed. […] Drama, struggle and a passion for life can be seen in every dash of paint in the Sunflower paintings. In my opinion, each one shows an honesty and a virtuosity that speaks to the enduring power of an extraordinary artist, who lived an extraordinary life." It features five of the famous Arles Sunflowers from collections in London, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Munich and Amsterdam. This looks mesmerizing and incredibly fascinating.
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

New discoveries about Van Gogh’s olive grove paintings revealed in upcoming Dallas and Amsterdam exhibitions

The first exhibition to explore Vincent’s olive groves now has new dates. Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum was originally to have presented the show this summer, but it has been delayed because of Covid-19. Van Gogh and the Olive Groves will instead start at the Dallas Museum of Art (17 October-6 February 2022) and then open at its Dutch venue next year (11 March-12 June 2022).
New York City, NYchelseanewsny.com

Van Gogh is the Artist the City Needs Right Now

Maria Shclover has devoted her career to bringing inspiring art to New Yorkers. So it’s only fitting that she would be involved in the most buzzed-about installation to come to our city since COVID halted the arts in Manhattan. A Russian native, Shclover arrived in New York in 1991 as...
Visual ArtFodorsTravel

10 Places Where Van Gogh Created His Most Riveting Paintings

As “Immersive Van Gogh” takes the world by storm, step into a real Van Gogh painting at the sites in the Netherlands and France where the tormented artist painted his most famous works. Poor Vincent. All he wanted to do was be an artist. But, despite his artistic prowess, he...
New York City, NYPage Six

Long-lost van Gogh masterpiece ‘discovered’ by NYC collector

The art collector and luminary who founded the New York Academy of Art with Andy Warhol in 1979, says he’s rediscovered a long-lost Vincent van Gogh masterpiece at an obscure country auction. New York collector Stuart Pivar says the painting, “Auvers, 1890” — in its original condition and signed on...
ScienceDiscover Mag

How Science Is Saving van Gogh's Flowers Before They Fade Away

This article appeared in the June 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "Fading Sunflowers and Screams." Subscribe for more stories like these. If not for some mysterious Siberian lead or a contaminated vial of medicine, Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers might not exist, and the figure in Edvard Munch’s The Scream would have looked downright calm.
Austin, TXaustin.com

Beyond Van Gogh Coming to Austin! Tickets On Sale Now

The immersive art experience everyone has been waiting for is opening in just one month! “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to the Circuit of the Americas under the Starry Night Pavilion, starting on June 18. Guests will be transported to a world of wonder as they explore Van Gough’s own dreams, thoughts, and words through animated projections. Beyond Van Gogh is one of the only immersive experiences world-wide that offers an original and unique take on the works of the post-impressionist painter.
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

Van Gogh’s iconic sunflowers on film

“Sunflowers” comes to the M.V. Film Center and virtually this weekend. Directed by David Bickerstaff, this extraordinary documentary is the story of Vincent van Gogh’s world-famous still-life paintings of sunflowers. “Sunflowers,” produced by Exhibition on Screen, is among the first of the many van Gogh films to concentrate on the...