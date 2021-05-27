Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania mask-wearing order to be lifted by end of June

WITF
WITF
 11 days ago
More than 70 percent of adults have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Harrisburg) — By the end of June, Pennsylvanians will no longer be required to wear a face covering, state health officials said Wednesday. The state order that had Pennsylvanians masking up for more than a...

Pennsylvania StateReporter

Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28

Pennsylvania's mask mandate will be lifted by June 28. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam made the announcement Thursday during a media briefing. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can safely be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Beam said.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

New order maintains mask-wearing in Teton schools

Teachers and students will finish the school year the same way they started it, wearing masks. Though State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist is allowing her statewide mask mandate for schools to expire Monday, she approved a local order that will be in place from June 1 to 11 for public and private schools in Teton County. Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell asked for the county order to cover the rest of the school year, which goes later in Teton County public schools than in many other parts of Wyoming.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

State: Adult vaccinations on track; mask order to be lifted by June 28

May 27—WILKES-BARRE — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam Thursday announced that the commonwealth's mask order will be lifted by June 28. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Beam said. "Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.
Boston, MAwesternmassnews.com

Gov. Baker signs order lifting State of Emergency on June 15

BOSTON, MA -- Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Friday officially lifting Massachusetts' pandemic state of emergency on June 15. The order has been in place for more than a year. Baker signed the measure at a Statehouse press conference as the state prepares to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions...
Public HealthBaton Rouge Business Report

Edwards ends nearly all virus restrictions, lifts mask mandate for schools

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that he’s scrapping nearly every remaining coronavirus restriction in Louisiana and lifting the statewide requirement that students must wear a mask in the classroom and at school events. The Democratic governor will keep the statewide public health emergency declaration in place, but Louisiana will...
Salem, MASalem News

Salem's indoor mask order ends Saturday

SALEM — The masks are coming off Saturday, but only where businesses allow it. The city's Board of Health voted 4-1 Tuesday night to fully rescind its order from April 20, 2020, requiring face masks inside essential businesses and residential building common areas, as of May 29. The vote coincides...
Public HealthMitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations hit new lows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The COVID-19 picture continues to improve in South Dakota, even as state health officials reported another 12 deaths due to the virus, over the week ending Friday, June 4. Active cases, hospitalization and average daily cases all sank to new lows over the past week, according...
RestaurantsIJR

California Cafe Charges Customers $5 if They Wear a Mask To Order

A California cafe is charging customers $5 if they wear a face mask when they place their order. “It’s about time that the proponents of these ineffective government measures start paying for the collateral damage they have collectively caused,” Fiddleheads owner, Chris Castleman said, according to NBC. “The government shut...
Harrisburg, PAbeavercountyradio.com

PFAS Contamination Found In One-Third Of Tests, State Says

PFAS contamination found in one-third of tests, state says. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says a statewide sampling program doesn’t indicate widespread contamination of drinking water supplies by a class of highly toxic chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers. Results show about one-third of more than 400 sites tested across Pennsylvania contained one of the chemicals, known collectively as PFAS. Two results were above the federal government’s health advisory level. The statewide sampling began in 2019, and wrapped up in March. Studies have found “associations” between the chemicals and cancer, thyroid disease and other health issues, although state officials say their effects on human health aren’t fully understood.
Pennsylvania Stateinquirer.com

Pennsylvania will lift its mask mandate for all residents outside of Philadelphia on June 28, or when 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, acting health secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday.

”That puts the future in the hands of all Pennsylvanians,” Beam said. “If you are 12 or older, we want you to get one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are readily available. If you have already received the vaccine, talk to your family, your friends, your neighbors, and encourage them to join you.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
102.5 WDVE

These 3 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Pennsylvania

Three Pennsylvania cities are among the most dangerous nationwide, according to a new study. Neighborhood Scout ranked the 100 most dangerous cities in America, which included Scranton, Chester and Harrisburg. The study considered cities with 25,000 or more residents based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents including...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County among lowest case rates in state

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 703 additional coronavirus cases on Friday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 608, down 41% from a week ago, and down 80% over the last month. The persistently declining rates are enough to move Pennsylvania to 17th position in the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of states with the highest ...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WITF

Penn mandates vaccine for all staff, faculty and doctoral trainees

(Philadelphia) — The University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that all faculty, staff, and doctoral trainees must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1. The university had already mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students ahead of the fall semester, with certain religious or medical exemptions. “We recognize that some individuals will...
Public HealthPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Unmasked: NY Mask Requirement For Schools Ends Monday

New York guidance for masks in schools is shifting gears as we head into the final stretch of the school year. Considering there are just a few weeks left in the school year, the timing of this is interesting. But nonetheless, the Times Union is reporting in a letter to the Centers for Disease Control Friday New York state health officials said they will no longer require masks in schools starting Monday, but their use will still be "strongly encouraged." Local districts will still have the final say in whether to move on from masks or keep the requirement. The Times Union says the New York State United Teachers Union expressed concern over making the change on a Friday to take place on a Monday.