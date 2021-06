Just over half of all eligible Malibu residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (52.2 percent, or 5,723 people)-—a rate roughly on par with the county as a whole but substantially below many nearby communities. Neighborhing Calabasas has a vaccination rate of 66.5 percent, with 68.8 percent of eligible Santa Monica residents getting at least one shot. However, Malibu’s rate is comparable—even greater than—that of some other affluent areas of the county that have also not seen many virus cases. Westlake Village has had just 42.4 percent of residents receive the vaccine, Avalon on Catalina Island, 20.1 percent. In the past week, an additional eight Malibu residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of residents to have contracted COVID-19 up to 424. There remained seven deaths attributed to the viral illness.