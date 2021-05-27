Public comments on proposed rules accepted until June 9, 2021

For Immediate Release

Contact Information

Cynthia Santana

Phone: 206-256-5219

Email: cynthia.santana@seattle.gov

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Invites Additional Public Comment on Changes to Select Administrative Rules Proposed for Seattle’s TNC Driver Deactivation Rights Ordinance

Public comments on proposed rules accepted until June 9, 2021

Seattle, WA – (May 27, 2021) The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces a second comment period for proposed administrative rules for the Transportation Network Company (TNC) Minimum Compensation Ordinance (SMC 14.33). In April 2021, OLS released the original proposed administrative rules for the ordinance that requires TNCs like Uber and Lyft provide a minimum per minute and per mile payment for each covered trip by a TNC driver. Based on those public comments OLS made limited adjustments to the rules. Members of the public will now have a second opportunity to comment on these limited changes. Members of the public have 14 days – until June 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm PST – to comment on the proposed rules.

Please send comments by email to laborstandards@seattle.gov or by regular mail to: Seattle Office of Labor Standards

810 Third Ave., Suite 375

Seattle, WA 98104-1627

Attn: Kerem Levitas, OLS Policy Analyst

You can also comment by calling (206) 256-5297

The full text of proposed changes, as well as the original proposed Chapter, is available on the OLS website: http://www.seattle.gov/laborstandards/ordinances/tnc-legislation/minimum-compensation-ordinance.

When final, the rules will be designated as Chapter 210 of the Seattle Human Rights Rules (SHRR). After the comment period ends, OLS will consider comments and issue final rules in 2021.

For more information about the TNC Driver Minimum Compensation Ordinance, and Seattle’s other labor standards, visit https://www.seattle.gov/laborstandards or call 206-256-5297.

####