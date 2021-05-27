newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Invites Additional Public Comment on Changes to Select Administrative Rules Proposed for Seattle’s TNC Driver Deactivation Rights Ordinance

Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

Public comments on proposed rules accepted until June 9, 2021

For Immediate Release

Contact Information

Cynthia Santana

Phone: 206-256-5219

Email: cynthia.santana@seattle.gov

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Invites Additional Public Comment on Changes to Select Administrative Rules Proposed for Seattle’s TNC Driver Deactivation Rights Ordinance

Public comments on proposed rules accepted until June 9, 2021

Seattle, WA – (May 27, 2021) The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces a second comment period for proposed administrative rules for the Transportation Network Company (TNC) Minimum Compensation Ordinance (SMC 14.33). In April 2021, OLS released the original proposed administrative rules for the ordinance that requires TNCs like Uber and Lyft provide a minimum per minute and per mile payment for each covered trip by a TNC driver. Based on those public comments OLS made limited adjustments to the rules. Members of the public will now have a second opportunity to comment on these limited changes. Members of the public have 14 days – until June 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm PST – to comment on the proposed rules.

Please send comments by email to laborstandards@seattle.gov or by regular mail to: Seattle Office of Labor Standards

810 Third Ave., Suite 375

Seattle, WA 98104-1627

Attn: Kerem Levitas, OLS Policy Analyst

You can also comment by calling (206) 256-5297

The full text of proposed changes, as well as the original proposed Chapter, is available on the OLS website: http://www.seattle.gov/laborstandards/ordinances/tnc-legislation/minimum-compensation-ordinance.

When final, the rules will be designated as Chapter 210 of the Seattle Human Rights Rules (SHRR). After the comment period ends, OLS will consider comments and issue final rules in 2021.

For more information about the TNC Driver Minimum Compensation Ordinance, and Seattle’s other labor standards, visit https://www.seattle.gov/laborstandards or call 206-256-5297.

####

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

148
Followers
669
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnc#Public Policy#Ols#Shrr#Proposed Rules#Public Comments#Final Rules#Tncs#Limited Adjustments#Mile Payment#Policy Analyst#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

After More Than 76 Percent of Seattleites Begin Vaccination Process, Mayor Durkan Announces That the City of Seattle Fixed Vaccination Sites Will End Operations in June While Continuing Mobile And Pop-Ups

City of Seattle Has Administered More Than 230,000 Vaccinations as a Provider; 48 Percent of Those Vaccinated by City Identify As BIPOC, 15 Percent More Than Seattle Population. SODO to Serve as Sole Fixed City of Seattle Vaccination Site Through Summer. SEATTLE (May 26, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Credits Renter Rights Movement for Pushing Three Bills Through Council Committee, Over Resistance of Corporate Landlords

Full Council vote June 7; Sawant declares, ‘Today is an important step forward. Rank-and-file renters need to continue to fight to win these in City Council and to win our full Renters’ Bill of Rights, including rent control and canceling COVID debt’. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Council Passes Herbold’s Legislation, Increasing Tenant Protections for Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle and South Park), alongside her Council colleagues and co-sponsors Councilmembers Tammy J. Morales and Andrew J. Lewis, passed legislation today that increases tenant protections for small businesses and nonprofits. The legislation ensures that rent installments paid according to a payment plan negotiated between...
House RentPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Corporate landlords and their political representatives on the City Council want to water down or defeat our movement’s legislation to ban school-year evictions. We cannot let them!

In yet another shameful capitulation to corporate landlords, Democrat Alex Pedersen is working to insert anti-renter loopholes into the legislation from my office banning school-year evictions of schoolchildren, their families. Just this morning, he introduced four amendments that he will be bringing up in the Renters Rights Committee meeting, which I chair, this afternoon.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As City Passes 200,000 Vaccinations as a Provider, Seattle Fire Department Partners With Local Small Businesses to Host Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic in Greenwood Business District

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery and Bluebird Ice Cream to Provide Incentives for Those Vaccinated at the Pop-Up SEATTLE (May 20, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this Saturday, May 22, in Greenwood, as part of the City’s ongoing effort to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to Seattle residents and workers. The pop-up is a partnership between the City, the Phinney Neighborhood Association, Bluebird Ice Cream, and Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery. Flying Bike will host the pop-up outside of their brewery, and they and Bluebird Ice Cream are offering incentives to all those vaccinated at the pop-up.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

BIKE MONTH | Celebrating new and soon-to-come protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, and safer intersections across the city

Our vision is to make riding a bicycle a safe, comfortable, and integral part of daily life for people of all ages and abilities in Seattle. That’s why our crews are hard at work building new protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, safer intersection crossings, and connections to transit – including three new Link Light Rail stations that will open later this year.
Posted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Mask policies at Seattle businesses are all over the map

With the state's mask mandate loosening, it's up to businesses if they want to enforce face-covering rules. Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses. Puget Sound Business Journal, in partnership with GSBA, invites you to celebrate the 2021 Outstanding Voices and our Largest LGBTQ-owned businesses!. 2021 Women of Influence.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Information Technology (Seattle IT) celebrates strides on Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Thursday, May 20 marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a day set aside annually to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about digital access and inclusion. More than a billion people live every day with disabilities and impairments that inhibit their ability to experience web-based services the way others do. When access is considered in the building and development of websites, everyone is on equal footing.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Morales Thanks Retiring Public Health Director Patty Hayes

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement after the retirement announcement of Seattle-King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes:. “After serving as the Seattle area’s public health director for 30 years, I wish Patty Hayes a well-deserved retirement and thank her for her service. The important role of a public health director is made especially clear when we’re going through a pandemic. Hayes’ leadership was pivotal when the COVID-19 virus first appeared here in the U.S., and has remained steady throughout this past year. From working with local, state and federal public health officials to provide guidance on how to best manage the virus, to now the successful rollout of vaccines in our community, her direction as our public health director has saved a countless number of lives.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

In the Works: Seattle Housing Levy A&F Plan Updates

Every two years the Office of Housing prepares updates to the administrative and financial (A&F) plan that guides implementation of the Seattle Housing Levy. With less than half of the 7-year Levy term remaining and each of the Levy’s five programs on track to meet or exceed goals, we expect relatively few changes to result from the 2021 update. Many of the projects that will ultimately seek Levy funding in the coming few years are under already well into the planning phase, further recommending against abrupt changes.
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..