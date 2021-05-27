Olive, ASUS Partner to Bring AI-Assisted Medical Coding to 775+ Hospitals

Cybersecurity is a key focus for Vermont’s system of non-profit hospitals as they gathered last week with experts to discuss threats and mitigation efforts in response to increased cyberterrorism activity across the globe. Hospital leaders included CEOs, chief medical officers, chief information officers, communications experts, emergency department leaders and others. The group, convened by the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (VAHHS) featured American Hospital Association’s John Riggi, who is senior advisor for cybersecurity and risk for the American Hospital Association and a highly decorated FBI veteran, and Samantha Baltzersen, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s cyber squad supervisor at its Albany headquarters. It is the third meeting of its kind since 2019 and is designed to share information, best practices and critical resources for hospitals large and small to manage cyber threats, which are increasing in frequency and sophistication, according to a news release May 12.