newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Olive, ASUS Partner to Bring AI-Assisted Medical Coding to 775+ Hospitals

By Jasmine Pennic
Posted by 
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– Olive and ASUS announced their partnership to bring AI-assisted medical coding to over 775 U.S. hospitals. Olive will bring ASUS Miraico, the AI medical coding assistant, to healthcare providers via the Olive Helps platform. – The addition of Miraico to the Olive Helps system will allow the AI to...

hitconsultant.net
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
457
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Terminology#Ai#Coding#Medical Professionals#Medical Services#Patient Care#Asus Partner#Asus Miraico#Aics#Miraico Olive Helps#Drg#Select Hospitals#Ai Coding Assistant#Ai Technologies#Healthcare Professionals#Care Delivery#Clinical Terms#Providers#Clinical Terminology#Efficiencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Mental Health App Forms Bond with Users, Marking Key Evolution in Digital Therapeutics

– Digital therapeutics company Woebot Health announced its findings to an unprecedented and large-scale industry study that sought to understand whether users of its cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)-based conversational agent, Woebot, formed therapeutic alliances (or bonds) with the agent compared to traditional face-to-face therapy and other digital interventions that do not deploy a conversational agent.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

How Next-Generation Care Will Be More Patient-Focused

Hospital operating margins were hovering in the 2% range before the global pandemic wreaked havoc on providers and payers in March 2020. Even with two “normal” months in 2020, operating margins plummeted 55.6% compared to 2019. Even with CARES funding, margins remained down nearly 17%. At the same time, demand...
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

EHR Adoption is Essential for Outpatient Surgery to Remain Relevant in Managed Care

In 2009, hospitals and doctors were given financial incentives to adopt electronic health records (EHRs) through the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) were not eligible for these funds, and were therefore not incentivized like the rest of the healthcare system to implement the technology. The consequence of that differentiation is that the majority of ASCs are still charting on paper, even while the rest of the health system has moved to digital records.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

8 Key Areas Representing $13.3B in Cost Saving Opportunities for Healthcare Administration

According to the 2020 CAQH Index report, an annual report published by the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare, a study of eight key transactional areas revealed opportunities for cost savings totaling $13.3 billion for medical providers and plans willing to move to fully electronic administrative processes. The CAQH report examined eight key transactions: Eligibility and Benefit Verification, Prior Authorization, Claim Submission, Attachments, Coordination of Benefits, Claim Status Inquiry, Claim Payment, and Remittance Advice.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Why Healthcare Data Won’t Magically Create Value-Based Care

The conversation about transitioning the American healthcare system from fee for service (FFS) to value-based care (aka, pay for performance) has been going on for more than 15 years. Still, it felt like time travel to come across a Health Affairs book review from 2006 by the late Princeton Professor Uwe Reinhardt that could have been written last month.
Germantown, TNchoose901.com

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation: Medical Assistant

Immediate opening for a full time Medical Assistant in a large Cardiology practice in our Germantown office. Job duties include providing assistance to all physicians and nurses in the clinic with patient exams and the efficient flow of patients through the clinic. Employee will provide quality and confidential health care to patients by preparing exams rooms, obtaining historical information and vital signs on patients, and performing related responsibilities as required or assigned. Must be flexible, EMR savvy, and have strong “people” skills. Excellent pay and benefits.
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Vida Health Raises $110M to Expand Personalized Virtual Care Platform for Mental & Physical Health

– Vida Health, a personalized virtual care platform for physical and behavioral health, today announced it has raised $110M led by General Atlantic and global insurance giants Centene, and AXA Venture Partners. Returning investors include Ally Bridge Group, Yahoo founder Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Guidewell, NGP Capital, and Workday Ventures.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Wheel Secures $50M for White-Labeled Virtual Care Platform

Wheel is Powering the Virtual Care Industry from Wheel on Vimeo. – Wheel, a Austin, TX-based virtual care company, today announced a $50M series B round led by Lightspeed Ventures with participation from existing investors CRV, Silverton Partners, Tusk Venture Partners and J.P. Morgan. The round brings its total funding to $66M to date.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Vermont hospitals invest in cybersecurity education, partner with FBI

Cybersecurity is a key focus for Vermont’s system of non-profit hospitals as they gathered last week with experts to discuss threats and mitigation efforts in response to increased cyberterrorism activity across the globe. Hospital leaders included CEOs, chief medical officers, chief information officers, communications experts, emergency department leaders and others. The group, convened by the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (VAHHS) featured American Hospital Association’s John Riggi, who is senior advisor for cybersecurity and risk for the American Hospital Association and a highly decorated FBI veteran, and Samantha Baltzersen, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s cyber squad supervisor at its Albany headquarters. It is the third meeting of its kind since 2019 and is designed to share information, best practices and critical resources for hospitals large and small to manage cyber threats, which are increasing in frequency and sophistication, according to a news release May 12.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

7WireVentures Launches $150M Connected Consumer Health Fund

– Digital health venture capital firm 7WireVentures today announced it has closed a $150M Connected Consumer Health Fund to invest in early-stage digital health businesses that empower an Informed Connected Healthcare Consumer. – In addition to the fund, 7WireVentures announced the addition of new healthcare organizations to the Connected Consumer...
Health ServicesBBC

Walsall Manor Hospital medical services rated inadequate

A trust must make "significant improvements" to medical services at a hospital, a watchdog says. Walsall Manor Hospital wards visited by the Care Quality Commission identified low staffing "as the main risk". The trust, whose hospital medical services were rated as inadequate, was given a warning notice due to concerns...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

AASM Develops First Clinical Data Registry for Sleep Medicine

– The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has developed and launched the first clinical data registry exclusively for sleep medicine. – The AASM Sleep Clinical Data Registry named Sleep CDR will assist medical staff in streamlining meaningful data collection and reporting to help drive high-quality care in sleep medicine.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Talking about Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in Medical Devices Shouldn’t be Taboo

According to the National Vulnerability Database, 18,353 vulnerabilities were reported in 2020. That’s nearly three times the volume of vulnerabilities reported five years ago, and higher than any year in the previous two decades. Given the rise in connected devices, this increase is not entirely unexpected. If that’s the case, shouldn’t we be seeing more vulnerability disclosures related to medical devices?
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Banner Health Launches Digital Health Program with Xealth & Babyscripts

– Banner Health announced the launch of its digital health program with Xealth to enable digital health at scale. Banner Health is making it simpler for medical providers to order digital health solutions directly from its Cerner EHR, helping to strengthen its connection with patients across its 30 acute-care hospitals and other entities. The launch will begin with Babyscripts, a leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

UPS Healthcare, Stericycle partner to manage medical waste

UPS Healthcare and Stericycle have partnered to help hospitals and health systems manage their medical waste, the companies said May 19. Under the partnership, UPS Healthcare will connect its partners with Stericycle to help manage disposal of medical waste, and Stericycle will connect its customers with UPS for supply chain support.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

The Risks of Delaying Data Migration for Healthcare Systems

It only takes one data breach to paralyze a whole industry. Hospitality offers one prescient example. In 2014, hotel chain Marriott International was victim to a severe cyber attack, in which the information of 500 million clients was released. That scandal exploded to the political sphere as Chinese hackers were accused of trying to destroy competition in the hotel industry. Hotel reservations are one thing; just imagine the reaction to a similar hack exposing the medical records of entire nations.