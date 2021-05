Thank you for your editorial on taxes, in which you mention the truck mileage tax, and predict that it will increase costs for consumer goods. I agree with this projection [Insight, Page 1, May 16, “It’s time for a real solution”]. The Courant editorial was the only recent media coverage on the issue, which surprises me, because of all the taxes on the table, it is the one most likely to impact small businesses and the middle class.