I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. To quote the Tom Baker incarnation of Doctor Who, there's no point being grown up if you can't be childish once in a while. Finding the inner child is another way of looking at it, but perhaps it goes some way towards explaing why even as adults we just love to dress up. Dressing up to go out for the evening, dressing up as part of a re-enactment, dressing up as an actor, dressing up just to have fun. And of course wherever there is someone dressing up, there is likely to be a photographer waiting to record it.