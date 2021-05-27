newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Dressing Up!

ephotozine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. To quote the Tom Baker incarnation of Doctor Who, there's no point being grown up if you can't be childish once in a while. Finding the inner child is another way of looking at it, but perhaps it goes some way towards explaing why even as adults we just love to dress up. Dressing up to go out for the evening, dressing up as part of a re-enactment, dressing up as an actor, dressing up just to have fun. And of course wherever there is someone dressing up, there is likely to be a photographer waiting to record it.

www.ephotozine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Real Love#Happy People#Aps C#Iso#Surgeon#Dslr#Dress#Fun#Favoured Kit#Shake Reduction#Modern Cameras#Doctor#Chosen#Adults#Modern Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
Related
Beauty & Fashiongofugyourself.com

Yvonne Orji Got Dressed Up as a Semi-Homemade Rainbow

I love Yvonne’s bright shoes, the bright smile, and sense of fun. I am not sure I love what she did with the hot glue gun she bought online from Home Depot at 3 a.m. But listen, I took my car to the car wash the other day for the first time in an eternity, and got as much of a rush out of those brushes smacking the glass of my windshield as Yvonne appears to be from this dress. This got me thinking that if she parlayed her celebrity into a series of neon car washes — like how athletes like to open steakhouses or car dealerships — then I would go to those suckers EVERY WEEK. Yvonne Orji’s Rainbow Spin, you have my loyalty.
Apparelthegraphic-advocate.com

PRESERVING THE PAST: Dresses for Everyone

This selection begins with what Alpha Owens wrote about clothing worn in the late 1890s. As I read about the work involved in just producing items for the family to wear, my fingers ached from holding the needle and my eyes stung from concentrating on the close work. Owens titled...
Apparelfavecrafts.com

One Hour Dress Pattern

This One Hour Dress Pattern makes sewing your own clothes easier than ever. In this tutorial, the blogger recommends using a well-fitted top as a pattern! It is also easy to fit this dress to your personal style. You can easily swap out the fabric to change the pattern and even the length of the skirt. This tutorial is based on a knee-length dress, but you could make it shorter or longer depending on your preference. Working on the top and bottom in two separate pieces allows for a fast and easy project that you will love the result of!
Apparelathriftymom.com

Twist Knot Tshirt Dresses

The Twist Knot T Shirt Dress is Very Soft ,Stretchy and Breathable, Making you Feel very Comfortable and Relaxed. Feature: casual short sleeve tunic dress,sexy deep v neck,trendy twist knot summer dress,loose fit solid dress, knee length, lightweight and stretchy. Sexy v-neck dresses with cute twist knot are very stylish...
Apparelkellyinthecity.com

My Favorite Tuckernuck Dresses

Tuckernuck Shirt Dress (No longer available in this Liberty London print, but try the hydrangea print version. It’s even cuter! Sleeveless version here.) / Rattan Crossbody Camera Bag (The solid is great, too.) / Clara Williams Pearl Bracelet (It’s magnetic, so it just snaps right on!) / Amazon Sandals (Ridiculously comfortable. No break-in time, and only ~$20! Check back often because they’re restocked frequently.) / Ray-Ban Sunglasses / Pearl Bow Earrings.
ApparelTalking With Tami

My Style: The Mystery Dress

Hello lovelies, so over the weekend I attended a beautiful wedding ceremony and it called for formal attire. It was a scorcher here in Atlanta so I was wondering what I was going to wear. Then I remembered that my girlfriend Gail gave me this pretty dress that she decided not to keep and she said, it just looked like something I would wear! The thing is, she bought it from a vintage store and it has NO label in it. So its pretty much a mystery dress and I’ve looked online with no luck as to who made it lol. I do know that I love it and that it fit perfect and turned heads at the wedding!
Apparelthedallasnews.net

One of a Kind Church Dresses

One of the most challenging things about clothes shopping is finding something that truly suits while feeling comfortable in it. Plus, with online shopping, this could be a bit more of a challenge since you cannot physically try the clothes on before you buy them. However, many online stores offer great quality clothes at affordable prices. And one store even focuses on Church dresses.
ApparelPosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

Easy Shirt Dresses for Summer

I know what you may be thinking… we’re talking summer fashion already?! I feel the same way! I cannot believe how quickly the spring flew by. It was a much different spring than last year! With summer quickly approaching, I thought it would be great to look at easy summer shirt dresses today. Dresses are key during the summer because they are cute, lightweight and easy to throw on. I especially love shirt dresses because they are easy to dress up or down, plus they instantly make you look put together. Let’s dive into my current favorites for late spring and early summer.
Apparelkendieveryday.com

The Perfect Knit Dress

I know I toss the word ‘perfect’ around like it’s free BUT this dress really might be perfect. It’s from J.Crew (welcome back, girlfriend) and it’s the softest cotton maxi dress with the sweetest empire waist. Like it’s comfortable and flattering and as we were shooting this dress I told Bryan this is the exact kind of dress I want to wear in the heat of summer.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Leila Dress Yellow Snake

Our best selling Leila is back in this seasons yellow snake print. Featuring a sleek bias cut silhouette with a cowl neckline, low scooped exposed back and asymmetrical ruffle hemline in light-weight yellow snake skin satin. Constructed with rouleau halter straps and a centre back invisible zip closure. Turn heads in our favourite party dress.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Luna White Ruffle Dress

Luna is a girly yet subtle mini-dress with a relaxed fit, made from our best quality cotton. It has a characteristic Monica Nera A-line fit, with a fitted top, an empire line waist, and a two-tiered ruffle dress section. Ruffle effects on the high neckline and short sleeves finish the...
Animalsdpmag.com

How to Dress Up Dogs for Creative Pet Photos: Tips and Tricks

(Editor’s Note: This is a guest post by photographer Steve Meltzer. You can see his work on his website and Facebook page. Read another Digital Photo story of his on how to stop people from blinking in photos here.) Mr. Checkers wouldn’t keep off of the bride’s lap. Time and...
Interior DesignOrange Leader

OrangeYouBold: Dress up those boring walls

Hello beautiful people. We are in for a very wet week. This could be a great week for an inside project. I love to binge watch decorating shows and incorporate the things I love into a space in my home. My husband laughs when I tell him I need eight...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Vans Dresses Up the Era With Bandana Graphics and Skull Logos

For most of May 2021, Vans has centered its focus on its collaborative projects and dropped capsules with the likes of Foot Patrol, SpongeBob Squarepants and C2H4. Just before the fifth month of the year winds down to a close, the Anaheim skate brand is reverting back to its inline lineage and pushing out this playful Vans Bandana Era colorway.
KidsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

JOHN ROSEMOND: Nothing in child's world more fun than dress-up

Q: Although we’ve given our 3-year-old twins a range of toys to play with, our son prefers playing with vehicles of various kinds while our daughter usually plays with dolls. Over the last few months, they have started playing dress-up, during which both of them dress up in female clothes. The other day, they appeared before us, both dressed in some of my old stuff, and our son proudly announced, “We’re girls!” We’re old-fashioned about such things, but we said nothing. Should we be concerned?
MoviesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Emma Stone, Marsai Martin, and More Dress Up for the “Cruella” Premiere

The release of Disney+'s Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is just around the corner and we're more grateful than ever that movie premieres are back! On May 18, the Cruella premiere was held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles and it seems like the 101 Dalmatians villain origin story is about to be one of the most highly anticipated new releases this spring.