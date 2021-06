With the new console generation comes a renewed interest in console sales figures for a lot of folks. The PlayStation 4 handily beat its rival, the Xbox One, in the previous generation in terms of total sales, and the question now is if Sony is going to see a repeat with the PlayStation 5 or if it will slip and let Microsoft’s Xbox brand take the lead. While it’s hard to get official numbers out of Microsoft in particular, a new analysis is giving us an idea of how each console performed in Q1 2021.