Department Of Education & Early Learning To Host Conference On Children, Race and Racism

Next week, educators and allies are invited to the Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning’s 2021 Spring Institute on Children, Race, and Racism: Elevating the Brilliance of Black Boys. This annual conference brings together Seattle-area educators to engage in professional development, learning, and dialogue on the critical topic of children, race, and racism. The event will provide a learning space where attendees can center on the strengths and brilliance of Black and Brown children and shift away from deficit-based narratives.

