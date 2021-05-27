Department Of Education & Early Learning To Host Conference On Children, Race and Racism
Next week, educators and allies are invited to the Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning’s 2021 Spring Institute on Children, Race, and Racism: Elevating the Brilliance of Black Boys. This annual conference brings together Seattle-area educators to engage in professional development, learning, and dialogue on the critical topic of children, race, and racism. The event will provide a learning space where attendees can center on the strengths and brilliance of Black and Brown children and shift away from deficit-based narratives.seattlemedium.com