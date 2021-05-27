Cancel
Time to ride: 8-year-old shreds Graves Mountain dirt bike race

By Kathleen Borrelli
Daily Progress
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Burkholder, a second-grader at Nathanael Greene Primary School, has been riding dirt bikes since he was 4 years old. This past weekend, he took second in the Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series (VCHSS) Jr. Mini category race at Graves Mountain and fifth overall out of 40 riders in the 7-13 age group. It was his 20th time racing competitively.

#Race#Time#Mountain Bike#Dirt Bikes#Yamaha#Charlotte Court House#Catfish Pond
