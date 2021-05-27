Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena leverage their platforms to encourage a healthy and eco-conscious lifestyle

Vanessa Hudgens has 40.9 million followers on Instagram alone. Over 40 million people follow her for her advice, likes and updates on her life. “I just do what I want. I do what I want and do what I like, and you know my interests are constantly evolving as am I,” shares Vanessa. “I think that how I live my life reflects that I’m kind of always on the move, but I think that I know my priorities and my fundamentals as a human being and everything else just kind of falls into place.”