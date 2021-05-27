Tristan Thompson Hits A Roadblock In His Paternity Lawsuit

Besides the pandemic, which upended the lives of almost everyone everywhere, it’s been an especially tumultuous year for NBA star Tristan Thompson. The 6’9” power forward appears to be reunited with his on-again-off-again girlfriend and baby momma, ubiquitous reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian, after they broke up when it came to light he’d cheated with Jordyn Woods, the now former best friend of Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner; after almost a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which he won an NBA Championship in 2016, he signed on to dribble and shoot for the Boston Celtics on a two-year contract at close to $10 million a year; and just this week he filed a $100,000 libel suit against a woman who has spent the last year making claims he’s the father of her child. (A paternity test has already shown he’s not the father.)