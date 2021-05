A woman was killed and partially eating by a black bear in Colorado, according to authorities.The body of the 39-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by her boyfriend in woodland in Durango, a town of La Plata County, on Friday. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), she was found in woodland hours after she went walking with the couple’s two dogs on Friday afternoon.When the man returned home from work on Friday evening, he found the couple’s two dogs in front of the home, but not his girlfriend.He told officers that he eventually found...