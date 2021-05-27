Zero Otto Nove Is Naples’s Area Code As Well As The Name Of A Fine Italian Country Restaurant In Armonk, NY

SOLD | Built 2007 | 16,595 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 8.5+ Baths | 5.13 Acres. A one-of-a-kind custom hand-cut stone manor on 5.13 acres of mature landscape has sold for $6.25 million in Armonk, New York. Built to the highest of luxury standards, a sweeping entrance reveals an elegant courtyard and porte cochere. Entertaining is effortless in the grand formal rooms of this majestic 16,000 square foot residence with terraces, fireplaces and verandas. Enjoy gathering around the kitchen and family room with vaulted ceiling, breakfast room, al fresco kitchen and covered porches. An expansive master suite on the upper level offers dual baths and spacious dressing rooms. Four ensuite bedrooms and laundry are nearby with a curved hallway leading to the private guest suite. Additional amenities include au pair suite, media room with tiered seating, 1,500 square foot gym, 1,000 bottle wine cellar and bar. Outdoor amenities include a putting green, two tee boxes, sport/tennis court, pool with pool house and an 8-car garage. The property was on the market for $8.95 million with Brian Milton of Compass.