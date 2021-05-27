newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armonk, NY

Zero Otto Nove Is Naples’s Area Code As Well As The Name Of A Fine Italian Country Restaurant In Armonk, NY

By John Mariani
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Westchester County, New York City’s vast northern suburban country along the Hudson River, is some of the most beautiful in the northeast and, if you use your imagination, you might mistake it for the lake country of northern Italy like Lake Como and Lake Maggiore. So, it seems only sensible that you’d find a villa-like Italian country ristorante that in décor and cooking mimics some of the best in the Old Country.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

196K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Bronx, NY
City
Naples, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Armonk, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Cuisine#Italian Cooking#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Botanical Gardens#Hudson River#The Old Country#Italian American#Flat Iron#Quattro Latte#The Zuppa Di Pesce Lrb#Arthur Avenue#Bronx Zoo#Lake Maggiore#Lake Como#Southern Italy#Seafood Stew#Gorgonzola Cheese#Peroni#Sorrento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYnymetroparents.com

Family-Friendly Beer Gardens in NYC, Westchester, & Long Island

With summer fast approaching, many parents are looking for places where they can spend family time while also unwinding from a tough day or week. Well, look no further than a nearby, family-friendly beer garden, where you can sip some local brews, listen to music, and enjoy some tasty treats—and the kids are welcome to come too! Luckily, our area has plenty of kid-friendly beer gardens to check out in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester and Rockland counties. And if wine is more your speed, check out these family-friendly wineries on Long Island.
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

El Rincon Colombiano Spotlights Latin American Flavors in Peekskill

The Westchester County restaurant shares Colombian and Latin specialties like arepas and chicharron with the community. “Rincon” means “corner” in Spanish, and, fittingly, the restaurant is in the historical Dramatic Hall building (c. 1838) on a busy Main Street corner across from the City Hall and near the library. El...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
Rockland County, NYriverjournalonline.com

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers Introduce Realtor Gift Card Program

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers have been serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921. This month Wallauer announced a gift card program for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. The gift cards can be applied to any purchase of paint and supplies, wall coverings, decorative hardware, upholstery, blinds, shutters, shades, or any Ace Hardware products at any of the 15 Wallauer locations. Wallauer will also include beautiful gift boxes for the cards and forward them directly to the homeowner if desired.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Melville, NYwestfaironline.com

LI firm acquires PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester

Scarsdale-based PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester has been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy of Melville, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Professional Physical Therapy provides outpatient rehabilitation services with locations in five states. The company has 15 offices in Westchester and five in Fairfield County. Tim Tyler, who founded...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Q&A with Brian Cohen, co-founder of Lachtman Cohen PC

The Business Journals spoke with Brian S. Cohen, newly appointed treasurer of the Westchester County Bar Association. Cohen is also a partner and co-founder of Lachtman Cohen PC, a full-service, White Plains-based law firm that represents a diverse clientele of corporations, entrepreneurs and individuals in business and real estate transactions and complex litigation.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Belmont, NYhorseracingnation.com

Expanded seating options added for Belmont Stakes

The New York Racing Association Inc. has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with...
Armonk, NYpriceypads.com

16,500 Sq. Ft. Stone Manor on 5 Acres Sells for $6.25M in Armonk, NY (PHOTOS)

SOLD | Built 2007 | 16,595 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 8.5+ Baths | 5.13 Acres. A one-of-a-kind custom hand-cut stone manor on 5.13 acres of mature landscape has sold for $6.25 million in Armonk, New York. Built to the highest of luxury standards, a sweeping entrance reveals an elegant courtyard and porte cochere. Entertaining is effortless in the grand formal rooms of this majestic 16,000 square foot residence with terraces, fireplaces and verandas. Enjoy gathering around the kitchen and family room with vaulted ceiling, breakfast room, al fresco kitchen and covered porches. An expansive master suite on the upper level offers dual baths and spacious dressing rooms. Four ensuite bedrooms and laundry are nearby with a curved hallway leading to the private guest suite. Additional amenities include au pair suite, media room with tiered seating, 1,500 square foot gym, 1,000 bottle wine cellar and bar. Outdoor amenities include a putting green, two tee boxes, sport/tennis court, pool with pool house and an 8-car garage. The property was on the market for $8.95 million with Brian Milton of Compass.