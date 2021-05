Kacie Brooke Crumpton, 34, of 9363 Virgilina Rd., Roxboro, died Saturday, May 8, 2021. Born in Durham County, Kacie was the daughter of Bayard Richard and Janice Mangum Crumpton, of Roxboro. Kacie graduated from Person High School in 2005. She participated in dance throughout and she was runner-up in poise for the Roxboro Junior Miss. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church where she always helped with Vacation Bible School.